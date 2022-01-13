Feds, Calif. Ask Justices To Nix Red States' Public Charge Suit

By Mike LaSusa (January 13, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- The federal government, California and other states urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to rebuff a bid by conservative states seeking to weigh in on a case challenging a Trump-era rule that limited low-income migrants' access to green cards. The federal government argued that the red states, led by Arizona, hadn't shown that the Ninth Circuit abused its discretion when the appeals court in April shot down those states' motion to intervene in a suit over the so-called public charge rule. Liberal cities and states challenged then-President Donald Trump's rule as unconstitutional back in 2019. Several conservative states asked to intervene...

