Pot Co. Canopy Growth Pushes Back On Cointreau's TM Suit

By Sam Reisman (January 12, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant Canopy on Tuesday asked a New York federal judge to let two of its affirmative defenses stand in a trademark row with liqueur manufacturer Cointreau Corp., saying there is no basis to strike them down at this stage in the lawsuit. Cointreau had filed suit against Canopy Growth USA in July, alleging that a new CBD-infused carbonated water drink named Quatreau infringed on Cointreau's trademark for its similarly pronounced namesake orange liqueur. After Canopy filed a response alleging that Cointreau had waived its claims when it didn't oppose Canopy's filings for a trademark in 2019, Cointreau moved to strike...

