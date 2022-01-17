Insurers Ask Top UK Court For Compensation After Oil Spill

By Christopher Crosby (January 17, 2022, 5:18 PM GMT) -- British maritime insurers have asked the country's top appellate court for help in mitigating a potential bill for €855 million ($975 million) following a disastrous oil spill that damaged the coasts of Spain and France two decades ago. Lawyers for the London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd. has asked the Supreme Court in London to overturn findings by the Court of Appeal that Spain and France do not have to compensate insurers if they are forced to pay out for the environmental disaster, according to a Jan. 11 filing at the High Court. The challenge comes after the appeals court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS