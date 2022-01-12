NY Hospital, Physicians Must Face Amputee's Gangrene Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (January 12, 2022, 9:45 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel said Wednesday that it won't toss a suit accusing a Long Island hospital and two doctors of causing a woman's foot amputation due to gangrene, saying a jury should decide whether the health care providers were wrong to have ruled out potential limb loss. A four-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Second Judicial Department, unanimously affirmed the denial of summary judgment in a suit accusing Dr. Sanford Glantz, Dr, Garri Pasklinsky and Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center of failing to timely diagnose gangrene in patient Maryann Vichlenski's left foot, which resulted in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS