2nd Circ. Nixes Benefits Suit Over 9/11-Linked PTSD

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 12, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit refused to reinstate a lawsuit filed by a bond trader who said that two insurance companies unlawfully denied him long-term disability benefits after post-traumatic stress linked to the 9/11 attacks left him unable to commute on the New York City subway. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed a Manhattan federal court's dismissal of Alfred Derf Milano's Employee Retirement Income Security Act case, concluding that the lower court hadn't reached "clearly erroneous" conclusions when it threw out the suit in December 2020. Milano "fails to argue that taking ground public transportation is necessary to the performance of the duties of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS