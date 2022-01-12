Seadrill Finance Co. Gets Plan OK A Day Into Ch. 11 Case

By Rick Archer (January 12, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- The finance subsidiary of offshore drilling firm Seadrill Ltd. on Wednesday received approval for its Chapter 11 plan the day after it filed for bankruptcy, with a Texas bankruptcy judge finding every stakeholder in the company had adequate notice. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones rejected a request by the U.S. Trustee's Office to delay confirmation of the preapproved plan to refinance nearly $623 million of Seadrill New Finance Ltd.'s debt, saying the company had a "closed group" of creditors who were well-informed about the case. "I just don't see who would benefit from any additional time,"...

