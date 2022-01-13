Disney, 'Predator' Creators Settle Copyright Battle

By Dorothy Atkins (January 13, 2022, 2:30 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co. and the screenwriters behind the 1987 horror science fiction classic 'Predator' jointly dismissed their legal fight over the script's copyright Wednesday, after informing a California federal judge they reached a confidential settlement. On Dec. 16, the parties asked U.S. District Judge George H. Wu to vacate a status conference set for late December, because brothers James E. Thomas and John C. Thomas and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. had reached a settlement in principle and planned to voluntarily dismiss the litigation within 45 days. Judge Wu granted the request, and the parties filed a stipulation...

