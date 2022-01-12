Habitat For Humanity, Ex-Exec Settle Fraud Dispute

By Rachel Stone (January 12, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- Habitat for Humanity and a former director told a Florida federal court Wednesday that they had reached a settlement resolving the nonprofit's claims that the ex-executive embezzled thousands of dollars — allegations that had remained in play following the court's earlier dismissal of his bias counterclaims. Habitat for Humanity and a former executive agreed to settle a suit that accused the man of siphoning off more than $77,000 in expenses, unwarranted vacation pay and more. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Former construction technology director Robert Morris and Habitat for Humanity notified the court of their deal Wednesday, according to a text order filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS