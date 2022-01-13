1st Circ. Revives Migrant's Suit, Debating Record's Reliability

By Alyssa Aquino (January 13, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A migrant can press forward with claims of persecution in El Salvador, despite signing a statement in 2012 that he wouldn't be harmed in his home country, after the First Circuit found issues with the document, which bore another migrant's name. Jose Ernesto Menjivar Bonilla testified in 2018 that he feared retribution in El Salvador after his political party was ousted from power, but an immigration judge rejected the claims, saying they were undermined by the earlier statement. The Board of Immigration Appeals later affirmed the immigration court. A three-judge panel at the First Circuit, however, doubted that the 2012 document...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS