Dem Sens. Release Bill To Ban Congressional Stock Trades

By Lauren Berg (January 12, 2022, 10:13 PM EST) -- Democrats Jon Ossoff and Mark Kelly introduced legislation in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday that would ban members of Congress and their immediate family members from buying and selling stocks while in office. Sens. Ossoff, D-Ga., and Kelly, D-Ariz., who noted that a majority of voters across the political spectrum support a congressional stock trading ban, said if the bill is passed, members who violate the rules would be fined in the amount of their entire congressional salary. U.S. House of Representatives members Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced similar legislation last year. "Members of Congress should not be...

