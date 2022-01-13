Worker Says Wells Fargo Scared Her Out of COBRA Coverage

By Abby Wargo (January 13, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- An ex-worker slapped Wells Fargo with a proposed class action in Florida federal court accusing the bank of discouraging employees from seeking continuing health coverage by telling them that filling out forms incorrectly could be seen as fraud. Mayland Stubbs, a former personal banker for the company, sued Wells Fargo on Wednesday, claiming she missed out on health, dental and vision insurance because of the threatening tone of the company's notices apprising workers of their right to keep insurance coverage after their employment ended. The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, ensures that employees can continue receiving insurance coverage after...

