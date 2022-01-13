HOA Can't Slip Engineer's Landslide Contribution Claim

By Matthew Santoni (January 13, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- The homeowner's association for a Ryan Homes development rocked by a landslide can't duck the project engineer's third-party complaint that the HOA was responsible for maintenance and shared the blame for the damage, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan denied a motion to dismiss the third-party complaint by engineering firm Morris Knowles & Associates Inc. against the Majestic Hills Homeowner's Association Inc., ruling Wednesday that the engineers adequately laid out a case that the HOA was at least partly responsible for maintaining the area that collapsed and damaged multiple homes, even if the exact cause...

