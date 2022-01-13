5th Circuit Revives Asylum Bid, Citing Overlooked Evidence

By Grace Dixon (January 13, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a Cameroonian man's bid for asylum, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals overlooked abundant evidence supporting his claims that Cameroon persecutes supporters of an Anglophone separatist movement. A three-judge panel unanimously revived Tarlishi Emmanuel-Tata's asylum claim in an unpublished opinion on Wednesday. The BIA overlooked key evidence — including affidavits from his wife, neighbor and brother-in-law — documenting violence against Anglophones and separatists in Cameroon, the panel found. "The evidence the BIA overlooked sheds light on a pattern or practice of persecuting Anglophones or separatists like Emmanuel-Tata [that] exists in Cameroon," the panel said. "We have determined...

