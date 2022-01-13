Chipmakers Fight To Ax Cartel Suit Over Delayed Filing

By Richard Crump (January 13, 2022, 3:58 PM GMT) -- Two computer chipmakers urged a court on Thursday to strike out Gemalto Holding's claim seeking damages over their role in a decades-old price-fixing cartel, arguing at a preliminary issues trial that the security company waited too long to sue. Infineon Technologies AG and Renesas Electronics Corp. said the 2019 claim is time-barred despite admitting that they concealed their involvement in the cartel that rigged the price of chips used in mobile phones and bank cards between 2003 and 2005. Gemalto, which was acquired by aerospace company Thales Group in 2017, was aware of everything it needed to issue proceedings well before...

