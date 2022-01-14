A&O Hires Top Norton Rose Fulbright Disputes Lawyer

By Irene Madongo (January 14, 2022, 3:17 PM GMT) -- Allen & Overy has appointed leading Norton Rose Fulbright litigation specialist Michael Godden as partner at its London office as the law firm looks to strengthen its disputes business. The former head of litigation and dispute resolution for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Norton Rose has experience in handing complex cross-border litigation in the financial services sector, and covers areas such as commodities, derivatives, debt capital markets and trade finance, Allen & Overy said on Thursday. Godden trained at Allen & Overy, known as A&O, and worked for the practice before moving to Norton Rose in 2007. The new recruit,...

