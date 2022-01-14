Lenovo Makes $80M Play To Resolve InterDigital IP Dispute

By Joanne Faulkner (January 14, 2022, 1:46 PM GMT) -- Lenovo offered to pay InterDigital a lump payment of $80 million on Friday to end a long-running battle over fair and reasonable licensing terms for mobile phone standard patents, arguing that it was comparable with deals struck by other major manufacturers. The Chinese tech company has offered to make a lump payment of $80 million to InterDigital as it seeks to end a long-running battle over mobile phone standard patents. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) China's Lenovo said during the early stages of a High Court trial in London to settle terms for global licenses for 3G, 4G and 5G standard patents owned by...

