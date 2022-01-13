Samsung Strikes Down Some Patents Tied To $25M Trial Loss

By Andrew Karpan (January 13, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board gave Samsung a partial win in its efforts to wipe out claims in patents that cover a technique to minimize contact resistance between microchips in small devices, almost eight months after an Eastern District of Texas jury said Samsung infringes them to the tune of at least $25 million. A three-judge panel at the board handed down a quartet of final decisions Wednesday, all on petitions filed by Samsung against patents owned by Acorn Semi LLC, a Silicon Valley-based research company that claimed to have discovered "a novel and counterintuitive" way to make small microchips...

