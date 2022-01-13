Mitchell Sandler Announces 15 New Hires In DC

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 13, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Financial services boutique Mitchell Sandler LLC announced Thursday that it has secured 15 hires in Washington, D.C., including a partner from Offit Kurman PA who will serve on the firm's management committee. The hires, which include partners, associates and staff, will bring the firm's lawyer headcount to over 20, Mitchell Sandler said in a statement. Daniella Casseres, who was a partner at Offit Kurman, will help lead the majority women-owned firm alongside managing partner Andrea Mitchell and chief operating officer Robyn Quattrone. Another former Offit Kurman partner, Ari Karen, was hired to lead the firm's litigation and labor and employment groups....

