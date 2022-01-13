Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Panel Iffy On Reviving SAS Software Copyright Suit

By Britain Eakin (January 13, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared leery Thursday of SAS Institute Inc.'s argument that a Texas federal judge wrongly dismissed its copyright suit against World Programming Ltd. before a jury could decide if any copying had occurred.

During a telephone hearing, the panel mulled SAS' appeal of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's October 2020 decision permanently dismissing SAS' suit following a "copyrightability" hearing, after which the judge determined the statistical analysis software SAS accused WPL of infringing wasn't shown to be copyrightable. The case is being closely watched as a follow-up to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year in Google LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!