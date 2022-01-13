Fed. Circ. Panel Iffy On Reviving SAS Software Copyright Suit

By Britain Eakin (January 13, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared leery Thursday of SAS Institute Inc.'s argument that a Texas federal judge wrongly dismissed its copyright suit against World Programming Ltd. before a jury could decide if any copying had occurred. During a telephone hearing, the panel mulled SAS' appeal of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's October 2020 decision permanently dismissing SAS' suit following a "copyrightability" hearing, after which the judge determined the statistical analysis software SAS accused WPL of infringing wasn't shown to be copyrightable. The case is being closely watched as a follow-up to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year in Google LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS