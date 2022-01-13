Rollins Vows White Collar Focus As US Atty Tenure Begins

By Chris Villani (January 13, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Newly sworn-in Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Thursday the office will continue to focus on white collar crime and that the so-called do not prosecute list that dogged her nomination would not be part of her new role. Rollins, a former district attorney and the first Black woman to hold the post as Massachusetts' top federal prosecutor, spoke with a gathering of reporters from the library of her new office on the ninth floor of the Moakley Federal Courthouse in the city's waterfront. An unabashedly progressive prosecutor whose nomination drew fierce opposition from Senate Republicans, Rollins said she would largely defer...

