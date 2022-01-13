Texas Justices Told Co-Party's Appeal Tolls Malpractice Claim

By Michelle Casady (January 13, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told in oral arguments Thursday morning that it should clarify how a state tolling doctrine applies in complex, multiparty cases, and should do so in a way that revives a client's legal malpractice claim against his former attorney. The state's high court heard arguments in a lawsuit where Youval Zive is trying to revive his legal malpractice lawsuit against his former attorney Jeffrey Sandberg and his firm. Zive is asking the court to find that his two-year deadline to bring suit was paused while a co-party in the underlying case appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court,...

