Bracewell IP Litigator Joins McKool Smith In Houston

By Jessica Corso (January 14, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- A former Bracewell LLP patent litigator has joined McKool Smith as a patent litigator in Houston, the firm announced Thursday. Ryan McBeth spent nearly five years at Bracewell, most recently as senior counsel, before joining Dallas-headquartered McKool Smith this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a patent, trade secret and trademark litigator who specializes in representing clients in the tech and oil and gas industries, according to McKool Smith. His clients have included Chemoil Corp., Baker Hughes and Hewlett Packard, according to his firm profile. "Ryan's extensive litigation experience in the energy and tech sectors will be incredibly valuable...

