Yurok Tribe Says Resighini Member Can't Dodge Fishing Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 13, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe in California urged a federal judge to not toss its claim against a Resighini Rancheria tribe member for illegally fishing in a river reserved for them, arguing the member gave up his right to fish in the river in a 1991 settlement. In an opposition to a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, the Yurok Tribe argued that Gary Dowd, a member of the Resighini Rancheria tribe, is bringing up new arguments about his right to fish in the Klamath river after years of unsuccessful litigation. "The Yurok Tribe has demonstrated that Gary Dowd entered into an agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS