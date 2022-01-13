Collaborate More On Spectrum, GOP Senator Urges Agencies

By Christopher Cole (January 13, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- The top Republican on the Senate committee with oversight of the airwaves called Thursday for the Federal Communications Commission and National Telecommunications and Information Administration to ramp up collaboration on spectrum policy. Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, ranking Republican on the Commerce Committee, penned a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel and NTIA chief Alan Davidson urging them to reach a memorandum of understanding that would detail the roles of each agency in developing policy to allocate spectrum. Wicker's letter came a day after top House Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee wrote to that panel's Democratic leaders saying an NTIA...

