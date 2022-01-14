Facebook Faces £2.3B UK Antitrust Consumer Class Action

By Richard Crump (January 14, 2022, 12:08 AM GMT) -- Facebook is facing a £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) class action lawsuit on behalf of 44 million British consumers for allegedly abusing its market dominance to impose unfair trading terms and prices on its users, Quinn Emanuel said on Friday. Quinn Emanuel has said it will file a claim against Facebook's parent company at the Competition Appeal Tribunal alleging that the tech giant has unfairly exploited personal data. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) The law firm said it will shortly file a claim against Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook's parent company, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal alleging that the social media giant has unfairly exploited...

