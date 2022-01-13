Canada Joins Mexico To Fight US On Auto Origin Rules

By Alyssa Aquino (January 13, 2022, 3:47 PM EST) -- Canada joined Mexico's complaint against the Biden administration's interpretation of the automobile rules of origin in their trade accord on Thursday, making similar calls to ease the standard for cars to be considered North American-made and eligible for duty-free treatment. The Mexican government last week called for an arbitration panel to decide whether the U.S. or Mexico had the correct reading of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin for automobiles after they failed to resolve the issue in prior discussions. Canada, which had participated in the discussions in support of Mexico, also pressed for a dispute settlement panel and rebuked the...

