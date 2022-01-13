Justices Uphold Ex-National Guard Pilot's Benefits Denial

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 13, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Social Security Act clause meant to prevent uniformed service members' benefits from being cut because they receive a pension didn't cover a retired National Guard pilot who worked as a military technician in a civilian role. In an 8-1 opinion authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the nation's highest court held that even though David Babcock wore his National Guard uniform for civilian work and was required to be a reservist as a condition of employment, the exemption didn't apply. The ruling, which affirmed a Sixth Circuit decision, said the dispute was narrow...

