NJ Law Firm Accused Of Firing Atty For Being Pregnant

By Bill Wichert (January 13, 2022, 2:40 PM EST) -- A former Mason Griffin & Pierson PC attorney has slammed the firm and its managing director with a discrimination lawsuit in New Jersey state court alleging she was fired because she was pregnant, saying the termination "sent her into an emotional tailspin." Ex-Mason Griffin associate Jeanne-Marie Scollo on Tuesday said firm employees had not criticized her job performance before she told managing director Shawn M. Neufeld that she was pregnant. Neufeld later "manufactured pretextural and fabricated reasons for why defendants were terminating Scollo," the complaint said. "However, the true reason for her termination was the fact that Scollo was pregnant," according...

