Greenspoon Marder Snags Former Florida Bar President

By Madison Arnold (January 13, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP lured in a former Florida Bar president and well known trial lawyer with more than 45 years of experience as a partner in its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office. The firm announced in a news release on Thursday that it added attorney Tod Aronovitz to its roster, a 48-year trial veteran. The catastrophic injury and wrongful death attorney started his new role at the beginning of the year. "I want to be a productive partner at the firm, and I plan to continue representing my clients well, and to mentor young Greenspoon Marder attorneys. I have many more productive...

