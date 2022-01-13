Glenmark's Ethics Allegations Against DOJ Rejected

By Bryan Koenig (January 13, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Department of Justice did not breach ethics rules when asking Indian authorities to interview Glenmark executives in its home country for a generic drug price-fixing prosecution, finding prosecutors didn't need to assume the company's U.S. attorneys also represented its parent. U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick's order Wednesday rejected a bid by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals for protection from "compulsory interviews" sought through DOJ Antitrust Division's foreign partners in the companies' home countries. Judge Surrick ultimately found such relief moot in light of DOJ assurances that it would only seek...

