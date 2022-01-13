Judge Read Audio Patent Too Narrowly, Hytera Tells Fed. Circ.

By J. Edward Moreno (January 13, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel questioned Chinese radio maker Hytera on whether the word "or" on its audio output patent was correctly interpreted by an Ohio federal judge, who ruled that Motorola didn't infringe Hytera's patent covering a way to adjust the sound quality on radio communication devices. Hytera told the panel during oral arguments on Thursday that the lower court's decision was based on an erroneous claim construction and failed to resolve lingering factual disputes. Hytera's patent performed treble and bass boost processing if certain sound thresholds were met. Specifically, the lower court interpreted claim 1 of Hytera's patent, which refers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS