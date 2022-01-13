Pelosi Fights Trump Spox Bid To Return Jan. 6 Probe Docs

By Khorri Atkinson (January 13, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol told a D.C. federal court that a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump cannot force the committee to return or cease using his private financial records obtained from JPMorgan. In a brief Wednesday opposing Taylor Budowich's temporary restraining order request, Pelosi and the panel argued that the district court lacks subject matter jurisdiction to hear the dispute and grant such an "extraordinary" injunctive relief because the U.S. Constitution's speech and debate clause provides absolute immunity to members and committees when performing legislative acts....

