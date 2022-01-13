Fed. Circ. Mulls Stickiness In Raytheon Coating Patent Case

By Nadia Dreid (January 13, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit was stuck on the meaning of adhesive Thursday morning as Raytheon fought to convince a panel that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly applied the appellate court's definition of a bond layer when deciding a dispute over a patent for a gas turbine coating. This isn't the first time the Federal Circuit has been called on to resolve an appeal tied to the patent, which was owned by United Technologies before it merged with Raytheon in early 2020. But after a second trip to the PTAB, the newly merged company got an undesirable result when the board...

