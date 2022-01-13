Texas Physician, Hospital Must Face Patient Infection Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 13, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday denied a Houston-area hospital's objections to an expert report that said the medical center failed to care for a patient's hand injury properly, finding the witness is qualified to present opinions on standard of care. The three-justice panel affirmed the Harris County court's decision to allow Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan to submit an expert report that said that North Cypress Medical Center and its employee Dr. Ozochukwu Odili breached the standard of care they should have provided to Randy White. White sued the doctor and hospital for alleged malpractice, saying he suffered permanent damage to his...

