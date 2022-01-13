'Rust' Armorer Blames Prop Supplier For Fatal Shooting

By Y. Peter Kang (January 13, 2022, 8:24 PM EST) -- The prop weapons armorer for the film "Rust" has filed a suit blaming the film's prop supplier for the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, alleging that the supplier and his company provided live ammunition that led to the fatal shooting. The 24-year-old armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, lodged the suit in New Mexico state court on Wednesday claiming Seth Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, are responsible for the Oct. 21 incident that killed the 42-year-old Hutchins after a gun held by Alec Baldwin was discharged during a rehearsal. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident....

