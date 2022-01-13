Borrowers Seek Ax Of Chinese Creditors' $17M Arbitral Award

By Victoria McKenzie (January 13, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- Two borrowers have asked a California federal judge to set aside a $17 million arbitral award against them, arguing their Chinese creditors didn't furnish sufficient evidence of an underlying arbitration agreement, among other claims. According to a motion filed Thursday in California federal court, Chinese businesswoman Junping Ma made a host of procedural errors when she moved to uphold an award issued by the Xiamen Arbitration Committee in Southern China over an unpaid $7.6 million business loan. Qing Ming Fang and Lei Wang, both U.S. citizens, lambasted Ma for what they alleged was her complete failure to notify them of the...

