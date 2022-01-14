DC Police Can't Trim BLM Protesters' Excessive Force Suit

By Mike Curley (January 14, 2022, 12:32 PM EST) -- A District of Columbia federal judge has denied a bid by the district and the Metropolitan Police Department to dismiss three out of four claims in a suit by eight Black Lives Matter protesters who say the police used excessive force and violated their constitutional rights after they protested the deaths of George Floyd and Tony McDade. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl W. Howell wrote that the plaintiffs, Pamela Goodwin, Allison Lane, Jenny Lazo, Sebastian Medina-Tayac, Jesse Pearlmutter, Priyanka Surio, Osea Remick and Eliana Troper, have sufficiently alleged that the officers violated their First and Fourth...

