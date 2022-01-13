N. Korean Hackers Stole $400M In Crypto In 2021, Report Says

By Ben Kochman (January 13, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- North Korean government-backed hackers made off with assets worth nearly $400 million during cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges in 2021, an all-time high for a nation that uses cybercrime as a way to counter economic sanctions, according to a new report. In at least seven separate attacks, cybercriminals sponsored by the North Korean regime used "complex tactics and techniques" to siphon funds belonging to centralized cryptocurrency exchanges and investment firms into crypto wallets controlled by North Korean authorities, said researchers at Chainalysis, a company that analyzes cryptocurrency transactions. "Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process...

