PTAB Discretionary Denials Escape High Court Review

By Dani Kass (January 18, 2022, 11:18 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to review a highly controversial U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rule allowing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to deny patent challenges based on the timing of related litigation. The justices denied both Mylan Laboratories' and Apple Inc.'s petitions asking the court to evaluate whether the USPTO improperly implemented a rule defining factors for when PTAB judges can use their discretion to deny challenges. While the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that PTAB institution decisions are not appealable — which doomed these cases at the Federal Circuit — the companies say they should be allowed to challenge an...

