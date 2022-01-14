EU Court Says Italy Fine To Issue Multiple Offshore Oil Permits

By Clark Mindock (January 14, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- The European Union's highest court says it was fine for Italy to grant multiple licenses to a single company to explore offshore drilling prospects, dealing a blow to the southern Italian region that has fought those approvals for years. The European Court of Justice on Thursday said that the Italian government hadn't gamed the system when it gave developer Global Petroleum LP multiple permits to explore areas off the shore of Puglia for oil and gas development, despite claims that the permits circumvented area restrictions imposed by Italian law and European Union directives. While the Puglian government had argued the permits...

