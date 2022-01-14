Justices' Vaccine Ruling A Bad Omen For EPA In Climate Case

By Keith Goldberg (January 14, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing mandate for private employers indicates that the court's conservative majority is likely to restrict the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ability to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector, experts say. If the justices' original decision to review the D.C. Circuit ruling that gave the EPA broad authority to regulate power plant GHG emissions was an ominous sign for the agency, Thursday's per curiam ruling that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration overstepped with its emergency COVID-19 rule further darkens the outlook for the EPA as it defends the...

