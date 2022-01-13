Nirvana Hit With Modified Child Porn Suit Over Album Cover

By Hailey Konnath (January 13, 2022, 11:00 PM EST) -- The man featured naked as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album filed another amended version of his child pornography lawsuit Wednesday, claiming that he continues to be harmed by the now-infamous image being used to peddle the iconic album. Spencer Elden, now in his 30s, saw his first amended complaint tossed earlier this month after a California federal judge said that he missed his deadline to respond to a dismissal motion. In the latest version of his suit, Elden tweaked the complaint to address the band's contention that he'd missed his window to lodge his claims. Elden specified...

