DOL Wants Sanctions In Construction Co. FLSA Suit

By Charlie Innis (January 14, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has urged an Arizona federal judge to penalize a construction company it accuses of failing to pay workers overtime, claiming the business is falsifying time sheets and refusing to hand over employee contact information in defiance of a prior court order. The DOL asked Chief U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow on Thursday to bring civil contempt sanctions against Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. and the company's owners, saying they defied a preliminary injunction — ordered last year in an ongoing Fair Labor Standards Act suit — that bars the company from maintaining false records....

