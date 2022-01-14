Oil Groups Tell 5th Circ. To Nix Biden's Oil, Gas Lease Ban

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 14, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Nine petroleum associations have told the 5th Circuit to rule in favor of red states that have sued President Joe Biden to stop the reinstatement of his administration's ban on new oil and gas leasing by the federal government. In an amici curiae brief filed on Thursday, the American Petroleum Institute and eight other petroleum associations sided with 13 Republican states suing the federal government, arguing that its moratorium on all new federal oil and natural gas leasing is not supported by any regulation, statute or presidential executive order. "[The U.S. Department of the Interior's] inactions over the past year with...

