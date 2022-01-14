Nigeria Can Make Late Change To $875M JPMorgan Suit

By Richard Crump (January 14, 2022, 4:00 PM GMT) -- Nigeria can make last-minute changes to litigation alleging that JPMorgan negligently transferred $875 million of government funds stemming from an oil deal to the country's corrupt former energy minister ahead of a trial next month, a judge said Friday. High Court Judge Clare Moulder said it would be "unfair" to prevent the Federal Republic of Nigeria from changing its pleaded case against JPMorgan Chase NA to bring it in line with expert evidence concerning the doctrine of illegality in Nigerian contract law. "I see no reason to impose what in my view could be artificial limits on the case," Judge Moulder...

