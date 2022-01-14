Ex-Accountant Loses Appeal Of Discrimination Suit

By Silvia Martelli (January 14, 2022, 7:30 PM GMT) -- A former Moore Stephens LLP equity partner lost his bid Friday to overturn findings that his £3 million ($4.1 million) age bias claim was filed too late after an appeals court rejected arguments that the discrimination was ongoing. The Court of Appeal ruled that the clock began ticking for Philip Parr to bring his claim when he hit the retirement age of 60 under his employment contract in 2018. Under his contract, Parr was allowed to stay on at the accountancy firm for two years past his required 2018 retirement date as a nonequity partner. Months after accepting the deal, he learned of...

