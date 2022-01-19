Importers Clamor For Clarity As Forced Labor Dragnet Widens

By Alex Lawson (January 19, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- The quickly shifting landscape of forced labor trade enforcement has been jolted once again as importers wrestle with a sweeping new law targeting China's Xinjiang region, but answers to how the new rules will be enforced may not be as specific as importers hope. After years of fighting China's reported use of forced labor in Xinjiang with product-specific import blocks, Congress late last year overwhelmingly passed legislation treating every single import with ties to Xinjiang as being made with forced labor. The law places the burden on importers to overcome that presumption in order to get their goods released from detention....

