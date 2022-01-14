Texas Justices End 'Implausible' AMC Antitrust Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 14, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday axed a boutique theater chain's antitrust lawsuit against AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., deeming "implausible" the chain's allegations that AMC and Regal Entertainment Group conspired to push it out of business. In a 34-page opinion, the justices fully rejected iPic-Gold Class Entertainment LLC's claims that, beginning in January 2013, AMC and Regal conspired to strategically request "clearances'' for new movies that would prohibit them from being shown right away at new iPic theaters in Houston and the Dallas suburb of Frisco. While iPic presented evidence that AMC and Regal were monitoring each other's clearance practices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS