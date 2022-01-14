Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Poultry Execs Denied Acquittal Between Price-Fixing Trials

By J. Edward Moreno (January 14, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied acquittal bids from 10 poultry executives whose first prosecution for an alleged price-fixing conspiracy ended in a mistrial, ruling that the testimony of a former Pilgrim's Pride employee was enough to show the conspiracy existed.

U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer said in a Thursday order that the U.S. Department of Justice proved the existence of a conspiracy among poultry industry companies through the testimony of Robbie Bryant, a former longtime Pilgrim's Pride employee who said he witnessed conversations among the executives that resulted in a price increase for chicken suppliers.

The order said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!