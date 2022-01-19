N.M. High Court Suspends Atty For 'Defaming' Judge

By Victoria McKenzie (January 19, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- Agricultural water users challenging Navajo Nation water rights in the San Juan River Basin hit a roadblock last week when their attorney — a former state legislator — was suspended for "defaming" a judge. The New Mexico Supreme Court suspended Victor Marshall's law license after hearing oral arguments, concluding a three-year disciplinary proceeding over his claims that former New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge James Weschler intentionally hid a conflict of interest as a former attorney for the Navajo Nation. "Mr. Marshall is a zealous advocate — we all know that about him," Marshall's attorney Jeff Baker told the court during Jan. 12 oral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS